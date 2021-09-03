FLETCHER — Students from around the area took a trip back in time on Thursday when they visited the Poor Boy’s Antique Tractor Club’s Annual Antique Tractor and Living History Day in Fletcher.
The club has been holding this event for years, and according to club vice president Gary Perry, the event serves a singular purpose.
“This is all for the kids. We don’t charge any money and we don’t get anything out of it other than teaching the kids,” Perry said.
Perry has been a member of the club for close to 20 years. He has seen multiple generations of students come through and engage with the vintage and antique farm equipment that makes the Living History Day come alive. Equipment like his 1938 International Hay Bailer.
“You’ve got to throw the hay in with a pitchfork, then you block it up top to pick the size of your bail and then you run a wire through there and tie it off. It’s all done by hand,” Perry said. “I’ve had it, oh, maybe 15 years, I pulled it out of a blackberry patch. It doesn’t take that much to maintain, really, just a little grease.”
As kids gathered around to watch the bailer run, Perry had another generation of kids helping him operate the machine. Jacob Standifer and Gavin Lovelady are both eighth-graders in Fletcher Public School’s FFA program. Standifer and Lovelady, along with Aust’n Reeves, another eighth-grader, were working the bailer alongside perry.
“I live on a farm and figured this would be interesting and I might learn something new,” Standifer said.
Not far from the bailer another Fletcher FFA member, Gage Grimes, a 9th grader, was helping teach a group of first-graders about the mechanics of a 100-year-old thresher that was used to create grain for bread.
“This is my second year in FFA but my first year doing this,” Grimes said. “I like all things agriculture, and I like machines a whole lot too. I like to help teach the little kids about how they work.”
The 1st graders watched on in delight as Grimes explained how the thresher separates the raw hay into piles of grain on the back of a pickup.
“You know really these kids being out here is what matters,” Perry said.
Five members of the club were on hand to help guide the different groups of students through stations that demonstrated the history of agriculture. Teaching that history to future generations is what the club exists to do, Perry said.
“That’s what we’re trying to do is get these young ones involved with the history,” Perry said.
Across the field from Perry’s bailer, another first-grade class was being serenaded by Cheri Strand Burnsed who was handing down her own history lesson. Burnsed strummed out a tune on her guitar before asking the students how many of them had ever heard of Elvis Presley — no one raised their hands.