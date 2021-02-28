The Comanche County Livestock Show ended Friday with an awards luncheon that included scholarships for several area youth followed by the stock sale and naming of Grand Champions and Reserves.

Livestock show organizers, the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club, hosted a luncheon and awarded scholarships in recognition of the exhibitor’s hard work and dedication to farming and agriculture.

“These kids put in a tremendous amount of work and time in the barn, prior to coming to the show,” said Amber McNeil, Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club Board Vice Chairman. “The show is really the fun part where they get recognized for all of that hard work. really in the end, these livestock events are really about developing good people than good livestock.”

Scholarship awardees include:

McMahon Legacy Scholarships:

Jaden Peters, Fletcher High School —$3,750

Krista Yahkeyonny, Cache High School —$1,250

Sarah Nunley, Chattanooga High School — $500

Heritage Scholarship:

Gavin Hollars and Blakely Howard, Elgin High School— $500 each

Mary Sue and Wesley Silk Scholarship:

Shawn Hilliary, Elgin High School —$1000

Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champions for each class were announced Friday night during the livestock sale.

Elgin 4-H and FFA took home the majority of the awards with LaRay Cox of Elgin 4-H winning all the lamb awards.

Grand Champions

Supreme Champion Guilt — Hadley Wyatt, Chattanooga, 4-H

Grand Market Champion Market Goat — Taylor Glover Elgin, 4-H

Grand Champion Doe Goat — Sierra Spencer, Elgin 4-H

Grand Champion Market Lamb — LaRay Cox, Elgin 4-H

Grand Champion Ewe Lamb — LaRay Cox. Elgin 4-H

Grand Champion Market Steer — Ryder Owens, Elgin FFA

Supreme Champion Heifer — Brayden Buchwald, Chattanooga 4-H

Grand Champion Prospect Steer — Tommy Glover, Elgin FFA

Grand Champion Dairy Heifer — Cora Sullivan, Lawton FFA

Grand Champion Barrow — Ty Hughes, Sterling FFA

Reserve Grand Champions

Reserve Supreme Guilt — Colt Roach, Chattanooga 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat — Taylor Glover, Elgin FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Doe Goat — Gage McElhaney, Elgin FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb — LaRay Cox, Elgin 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe Lamb — LaRay Cox, Elgin 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer — Kylee Dodd, Cache 4-H

Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer — Cora Sullivan, Lawton FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Prospect Steer — Tommy Glover, Elgin FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Heifer — Lanie Merritt, Sterling FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow — Kalan Hicks, Sterling 4-H

