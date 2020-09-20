Lawton and area residents are among the students who earned degrees at the conclusion of the Summer Semester at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Students are:
Lawton: Bridget Moulton, master of arts in psychology, forensic psychology.
Altus: Gabriel Scott Barton, bachelor of science, industrial safety; Alexis Jade Herron, bachelor of science, fashion marketing; Lucia Kious II, bachelor of business administration, management, human resource management.
Anadarko: William West Long, bachelor of science, kinesiology, outdoor & community recreation.
Duncan: Tami Diane Bearden, cum laude, CERT, certificate in financial planning; Nicole D. Bevans, bachelor of arts, human communication, interpersonal communication; Eric J. Brownlee, bachelor of business administration, finance; Mollea Renee Cramton, bachelor of science, general studies.
Marlow: Erin Rebecca Herchock, bachelor of science, general studies; Kendra Cheyenne Thompson, bachelor of science, nursing.