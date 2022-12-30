Area state parks schedule First Day hikes
Quartz Mountain State Par

k, located 15 miles north of Altus off U.S. 283, will offer two hikes on Sunday. Hike 1 will begin at 11 a.m. for a 1-mile round-trip walk on Twin Peaks Trail, an easy walk on a paved surface. Participants should meet at the lodge. Hike 2 is the 2-mile hike to Baldy Point Summit, a strenuous trail. Those participant should meet at the park office at 2 p.m.

 Courtesy Quartz Mountain State Park

Three Oklahoma state parks in the southwest region are participating in the First Day Hikes program.

Part of the America State Parks First Day Hikes initiative, the free hikes at Fort Cobb, Quartz Mountain and Great Plains state parks are intended to motive families and individuals to get outside and enjoy nature at the state’s parks. While the initiative is aimed at New Year’s Day, Fort Cobb and Great Plains planned their programs for the following weekend, Jan. 7.

