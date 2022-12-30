Area state parks schedule First Day hikes

Three Oklahoma state parks in the southwest region are participating in the First Day Hikes program.
Part of the America State Parks First Day Hikes initiative, the free hikes at Fort Cobb, Quartz Mountain and Great Plains state parks are intended to motive families and individuals to get outside and enjoy nature at the state’s parks. While the initiative is aimed at New Year’s Day, Fort Cobb and Great Plains planned their programs for the following weekend, Jan. 7.
Quartz Mountain State Park, located 15 miles north of Altus off U.S. 283, will offer two hikes on Sunday. Hike 1 will begin at 11 a.m. for a 1-mile round-trip walk on Twin Peaks Trail, an easy walk on a paved surface. Participants should meet at the lodge. Hike 2 is the 2-mile hike to Baldy Point Summit, a strenuous trail. Those participant should meet at the park office at 2 p.m. Information is available at (580) 563-2238 or Facebook: Quartz Mountain State Park.
Those participating in Fort Cobb State Park‘s 10 a.m. Jan. 7 hike should meet at the Eagles Nest Cove Campgrounds Community Building. Participants will hike the 3-mile Western Oaks Heart Healthy Trail, which has a moderate degree of difficulty, parks officials said. Information is available at (405) 643-2249 or Facebook: Fort Cobb State Park.
The hike at Great Plains State Park, located near Tom Steed Reservoir near Mountain Park, is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 7. Participants should meet at the park office for the 5-mile Heart Healthy and Nature trails, which are rated moderate in difficult. Information is available at (580) 569-2032.
Fifteen other state parks have free hikes scheduled for Sunday. Information is available at travelok.com.