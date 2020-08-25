Several area schools are facing potential COVID-19 exposure after the recent return to classes.
Duncan
Dr. Tom Deighan, Duncan Public Schools Superintendent, announced via mass notification today a possible COVID-19 exposure at Duncan Middle School. Parents and staff that may have been exposed are currently being contacted.
A group of students has been quarantined by the State Health Department.
All of the staff and parents of students who may have been exposed have been contacted and no further action has been suggested at this time, according to Deighan.
“We are simply notifying everyone as early as possible to be as transparent as possible. Due to privacy laws we cannot share any information about any students or staff,” Deighan said.
All DPS schools will remain in session as scheduled at this time.
Anadarko
On Tuesday, Anadarko Public Schools issued a statement that it had received word from the Caddo County Health Department that there has been a positive case involving a student at Sunset Elementary. All students and staff in the positive student’s classroom will be quarantined for 14 days. The parents of all students involved in this case have been contacted.
Walters
With school’s beginning still slated for Thursday morning, Walters Public Schools postponed its Meet & Greet scheduled for Tuesday night until further notice.
Altus
On Monday, Altus Public Schools was notified that a second-grade teacher at Rivers Elementary School tested positive Monday with COVID-19. Her last day of attendance at school was Friday.
According to a statement from the school system, the Oklahoma State Health Department has assisted in contact tracing the students and staff. Due to the protocols that were followed, it is not necessary to quarantine any Rivers Elementary students or staff. Masks were worn at all times and the required distance was maintained. All parents of students under the supervision of this teacher are being notified separately.