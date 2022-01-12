Lawton Public Schools has announced that classes will be held virtually today through Friday due to an uptick in COVID and a high number of absences in schools.
Apache and Fletcher schools also plan to hold virtual classes for the rest of the week, while Cache and Elgin have canceled classes for the rest of the week.
“We have seen an increase in our cases this week, but that is a reflection of what we are seeing across the state. With everyone getting back into the normal routine after the holidays, we knew we had to monitor. The decision came in hopes we could slow the spread and allow our families who are dealing with ailments — that also include flu and other viruses — a time to recover and get healthy, said Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools, in a statement.
“We are asking that our families use this time to stay home if possible. We hope that this break from in-person learning will help reduce the spread of COVID cases across our district,” Superintendent Kevin Hime said in a letter posted on the Lawton Public Schools website.
Plans are for students to return to in-person classes on Tuesday. Monday is a holiday for Lawton Public Schools. Returning to classes on Tuesday is contingent on COVID levels.
“The decision will depend on the number of staff out. It may be more a site-based decision than a district decision if that is the case,” Cordes said in a statement. “Our leadership team is in contact with building principals daily. We ask that our staff continue to notify their building admin or supervisor if they will be absent.”
Cordes said some classes at a site were relocated due to a high number of absences in the building.
Apache Superintendent Todd Vail said the decision to change class format was made in the wake of teachers and students being out-of-commission for a number of reasons.
“We have people out for COVID, for strep, for the flu, a lot of things,” Vail said. “We don’t know how many are out for COVID specifically.”
Elgin and Cache will use inclement weather days rather than going to distance learning for the remainder of the week. Representatives from both districts cited staff shortages as a major reason for the decision to cancel classes.
Elgin Superintendent Nate Meraz said there were factors beyond staff shortages that led to his decision to cancel.
“I don’t believe students benefit from what we call ‘distance learning,’” Meraz said.
Duncan, Walters and Indiahoma public schools will continue to hold regular classes this week. Indiahoma Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said while she sees no need to cancel in-person classes yet, the situation might change.
“Our attendance has been about the same as usual,” Voegeli said. “We’ve had no major problems today. Tomorrow, that may change, so we’re continuing to watch out.”
Constitution reporters Kim McConnell and Payton Williams contributed to this report.