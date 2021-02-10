Results of area races include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Altus Ward 1 council member: John Womack was the winner, with 55 votes (53.4 percent). Arvella Wall, 39 votes (37.86 percent); Michael Gross, 9 votes (8.74 percent).
Altus Ward 2 council member: Matthew J. Rester was the winner, with 107 votes (56.91 percent). Jeremy Bailey, 45 votes (23.94 percent); Jon Kidwell, 3 votes (19.15 percent).
Altus Ward 3 council member: Terrence Filer was the winner, with 54 votes (55.67 percent). Crystal Richardson received 43 votes (44.33 percent).
Town of Duke proposition: Yes, 78; No, 15.
KIOWA COUNTY
Gotebo’s two propositions failed, with each one collecting 18 “no” votes and 12 “yes” votes.
STEPHENS COUNTY
Marlow mayor: Jeff Prater is the winner, with 240 votes (81.08 percent). Michael Waller won 56 votes (18.92 percent).