While my life was changed dramatically by the polio epidemic during the 1940s and early 1950s, I have no memory of 85 days in the polio ward at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Now facing the COVID-19 pandemic, all I want to do is to put it behind and forget what this past year has been like — the lockdowns, no holiday celebrations, very little eating out, no sporting events. ...
I took a big step toward that goal Monday by joining thousands of other area residents at the first major COVID-19 vaccination event at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
As one might expect, with a large crowd there were some minor issues, but the staff of the Comanche County Health Department had seemingly thought of everything and volunteers came from all over to assist with the effort.
When we arrived for our 1:15 p.m. entry time, we were told that they were nearly an hour behind, but we made the most of our time, visited and just enjoyed the great Southwest Oklahoma weather.
While I’ve heard of some people who are hesitant about taking the vaccine, that was the furtherest thing from my mind; I came ready and willing to roll up my sleeve and take the simple shot.
Of course, my background with polio and a firm-handed mother taught me never to neglect the protection these vaccines provide.
Harken back to the mid-1950s after Jonas Silk had developed the polio vaccine. We were youngsters, probably in the first or second grade. We marched from Apache Elementary to the high school gym/auditorium to take a simple sugar cube with the oral vaccine.
For some reason I balked, telling my teacher that, “I didn’t need the medicine because I already had polio.” It didn’t take long for my mom to show up with her third-grade class and she proceeded to drag me to the front of the line.
As I grew older, I realized my mistake and ever since I’ve been a regular to get a flu shot and pneumonia shot to try and avoid any issues that might find their way into my system.
I had no reservations about the Moderna vaccine we were about to receive as I waited. Our son Russell is a hospital pharmacist and he had complete confidence in the science, a subject I loved but wasn’t nearly as proficient as he has become with his doctorate and nearly 20 years of experience.
Instead of thinking about the “what ifs” that I know some people have about the vaccine, when I was waiting in the line, I was thinking about dear friends who had their families wrecked by the virus.
I thought about Shirley Ahlschlager who spent 88 days on a ventilator before eventually passing just when it seemed she was about to turn the corner to complete recovery. My visits with her husband Derald and daughters Dawn and Kristen were easily the toughest interviews that I’ve faced in these 49 years writing for The Lawton Constitution.
I also thought about Scott Hines, the highly-successful basketball coach at Fort Cobb-Broxton who caught the COVID-19 virus and spent months recovering. His is one of the success stories as he’s now back on the bench, trying to lead the Mustangs to another state title.
Then, just minutes before entering the building for my shot, I learned of the death of my all-time favorite teacher, fellow church member and all-around great guy Doyle Leatherbury. He made biology and chemistry exciting and captivated myself and many of my classmates.
He was especially proud of teaching all of us how to use a slide rule, the precursor to the computer. He had this huge slide rule that rolled around on wheels and he’d teach us the finer points of working that amazing tool.
I also thought about the staggering numbers that we’ve seen in recent weeks and pondered whether or not things will improve, or worsen, after the many holiday gatherings.
One thing I didn’t think about was not taking this vaccine. I’m not trying to tell everyone to rush out and take it if they have reservations. If you have second thoughts, there is plenty of great information on the internet or you can talk to your own physician.
As the two stories that I shared above show, this stuff is wicked bad and anyone can come down with it seemingly out of nowhere. This isn’t a hoax and I’ve seen the pain of those who learned that lesson the hard way, by losing a loved one.
As Coach Ahschlager told me so many months ago, “people just need to wear their masks when they are out in the public. This stuff is bad, really bad.”
For now, the Comanche County Health Department and the other surrounding counties are doing their best to start taking this virus out of our lives, but with so many dead and suffering it will never be out of our minds.
I did my part, now it’s time for others to do the same. Just keep checking with the Comanche Health Department’s Facebook page for the latest clinic updates and then take the simple steps to sign up and then go pull up your sleeve and take a big step toward a brighter future for all of us.