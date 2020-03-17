Due to health concerns over the Corona virus and requests/suggestions from government and health providers to keep gatherings small or not at all, the following actions have been taken for area Republican events that were scheduled soon.
1). The 4th District Convention in Pauls Valley scheduled for Mar. 20-21 has been postponed. As soon as a new date is set, those who signed up to be delegates will be notified.
2). The Comanche County BBQ scheduled for Friday April 3 in Lawton has been postponed. As soon as a new date is set, all will be notified.