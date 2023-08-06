OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, and Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, have released a statement expressing satisfaction with the Women’s Bill of Rights Executive Order signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday.
Hasenbeck and Garvin introduced the Women’s Bill of Rights via House Bill 1449 and Senate Bill 408 in the Legislature this past spring. They say the bills clarify how people of both biological sexes are treated under state law by defining “sex” as a person’s biological sex at birth and forbid unfair sex discrimination while allowing for recognition of the differences between sex on issues related to biology, privacy, safety or fairness.
Hasenbeck and Garvin said in their joint statement:
“We are both immensely relieved to see the Women’s Bill of Rights take effect in Oklahoma. Women must be protected in situations where they may be vulnerable, and inviting biological men into these spaces without the consent of the women present is unsafe, unwise and unjust.
“Last interim, we saw the need for a clear distinction of biological sex in legal situations and worked together to file legislation in February to enact the Women’s Bill of Rights.
“While we are glad to see this policy take effect, we are disappointed the governor did not acknowledge the efforts of the female legislators who authored the policy, spent months rallying support for it, and invested hours before committees and on the chamber floor debating its merits.”
Both bills passed their chambers of origin and remain eligible to be considered in the 2024 legislative session.
The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women also expressed pleasure at Stitt’s action.
“The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is proud of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt for being the first governor in the nation to stand up for women. The commission supports the executive order signed today to protect women in sports, school restrooms, locker rooms, correctional facilities, and her human right for access to safe spaces for women. The commission’s mission is to advise the governor and legislature on barriers for women to economic opportunities and quality of life. Today’s executive order helps protect these basic human rights for all Oklahoma women,” Brenda Jones Barwick, state chair, said in a statement.
We Are Rising, a statewide grassroots group dedicated to uniting Oklahomans to stand up to dangerous laws that impact the health, safety and wellbeing of Oklahoma women and girls, was critical of Stitt’s action.
“Today’s so-called ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ Executive Order is nothing more than a distraction to the real work that needs to happen to make Oklahoma a safer and healthier place for women,” said Board of Directors President Liz McLaughlin. “If we want to be better than dead last in almost every statistic when it comes to the health, safety and well-being of women we can start by calling today’s executive order exactly what it is — a political stunt.
“Oklahoma women deserve better.”