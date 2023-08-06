OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, and Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, have released a statement expressing satisfaction with the Women’s Bill of Rights Executive Order signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday.

Hasenbeck and Garvin introduced the Women’s Bill of Rights via House Bill 1449 and Senate Bill 408 in the Legislature this past spring. They say the bills clarify how people of both biological sexes are treated under state law by defining “sex” as a person’s biological sex at birth and forbid unfair sex discrimination while allowing for recognition of the differences between sex on issues related to biology, privacy, safety or fairness.

