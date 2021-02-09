Area elections

Elections in area towns today include:

CADDO COUNTY

Western Tech Center board member, Office No. 1, Dennis H. Baxter, Ray Challis, Eugene Jefferson.

JACKSON COUNTY

City of Altus, Ward 1 council member: Michael Gross, Arvella Wall, John Womack.

Ward 2 council member: Jon Kidwell, Matthew J. Rester, Jeremy Bailey.

Ward 3 council member: Terrence Filer and Crystal Richardson.

Town of Duke, proposition.

KIOWA COUNTY

Town of Gotebo: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2

STEPHENS COUNTY

City of Marlow, mayor: Jeff Prater, Michael Waller

