Cameron University’s Lawton and Duncan campuses will remain closed today. Offices are closed and all instruction is canceled.
The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts has announced the postponement of performances of Samuel Becket’s classic tragicomedy, “Waiting for Godot,” due to the illness of a cast member. The presentation was originally scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 18-21. An announcement will be made when the theatrical production is rescheduled.
Schools closed today:
Lawton Public Schools. There will be no virtual instruction. Wednesday’s status will be determined by 10 a.m. today.
Altus Public Schools closed today and Wednesday. There will be no virtual classes.
Elgin Public Schools.
Cache Public Schools.
Schools holding virtual learning days are:
Duncan Public Schools, all district buildings will be closed.
Geronimo High School.
Sterling Public Schools.
Central High Public Schools will hold virtual learning today and Wednesday.
Classes at Great Plains Technology Center-Lawton and Frederick. Adult Basic Education classes also will move to virtual. Evening classes are canceled.
Other:
Southwest Oral Surgery, 3617 W. Gore, will be closed today and Wednesday.