Are hospitals reaching max capacity?

Reports show COVID-19 related hospitalizations are on the rise in Oklahoma while area hospital intensive care units are nearing capacity but not necessarily because of the virus.
“We are concerned as we see the cases and hospitalizations continue to increase,” said Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5. “The very best defense we have against this virus is the vaccine. As schools begin and students gather indoors, the risk of transmission is certain to increase making mitigation efforts imperative in order to prevent outbreaks. There is no question, the Delta is far more transmissible and is impacting a younger population than what we saw with other variants last fall.”
Since July 12, Southwest Oklahoma has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations from an average of 10 over a 3-day period to 58 as of Aug. 3. While area hospitals now average about 86 percent capacity in ICUs, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, only about 21 percent of hospitalizations across Southwest Oklahoma are COVID related. According to CDC estimates, The Delta variant was the cause of more than 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases since the end of July.
“Our ICU is routinely near capacity, due to being one of the largest healthcare facilities in the region, and the number of specialty services that we provide,” said Meagan Garibay, an infection preventionist with Memorial Hospital. “Our emergency department is seeing an increase in the number of patients presenting with COVID. Our physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and all staff remain ready to meet the needs of our community.”
Comanche County is the largest hospital in the area and as of July 22, all 14 ICU beds are occupied, however none are COVID related, but this is a situation that could rapidly change, said Garibay.
“It is impossible to predict, at any given point, before or after events, the need the community will have for ICU beds, but those beds are generally usually in high demand, as much of our population delays coming to the hospital until they are very sick,” Garibay said. “Any event where large amounts of people are gathered, where social distancing and masking is not being utilized by all participants, has the potential to become a ‘super-spreader’ event.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday that Southwest Oklahoma saw 434 new cases with two deaths over the past 7 days. Of the new COVID cases, 90 percent are unvaccinated patients, according to the health department.
Duncan’s DRH Health is concerned with numbers. The facility has eight ICU beds, seven of which are occupied, but only three of those are occupied by COVID patients.
“We do have concerns about bed capacity and in particular the shortage of nursing staff that all Oklahoma hospitals are experiencing,” said Kristen Webb with DRH Health patient services.
Officials from Southwestern Medical Center, Comanche County Memorial and DRH Health have all said they are ready for whatever may come including the Delta variant. All three agree vaccination is the best way to avoid a hospital stay, as well.