The mortar work has begun on the stone archway that marks the main entrance into Highland Cemetery.
A crew from Old Home Rescue was on site this week taking out the mortar on the two columns. Once the mortar is taken out, the columns will be washed and remortared. Lastly, the arch will be removed and repaired.
City Council members hired Old Home Rescue (which works under EverSash LP) in October to handle restoration work on the arch, damaged in 2020 when a City of Lawton sanitation truck hit it. The archway along Fort Sill Boulevard serves as the main entrance into the cemetery, but has been closed since the accident because of damage to the supporting infrastructure, which also caused stones in the arch to shift.
Correct restoration of the structure was important to City Council members and city staff because of the historic nature of the archway. It was built by laborers under the Works Progress Administration in 1936-1937, and Ward 7 Councilman Allan Hampton has said the archway is an important part of a local effort to identify and preserve all WPA projects in Lawton.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said that was a large part of the reason Old Home Rescue was recommended for the task: while the Oklahoma City firm’s $139,058 bid was about $43,000 higher than other bidders, it has recent restoration experience on historic structures, including Carnegie Library Town Hall and the Blue Beaver School at Museum of the Great Plains.
The importance of doing things correctly — keeping the historic integrity intact — is part of the reason for the delay in the start of the work. Old Home Rescue owner Morgan Reinart said work could not begin on the archway until the mortar there was analyzed.
“Too hard of mortar will degrade the stone,” he told the City Council in October, of the necessity of balancing the right mix of mortar to hold the stones in place once the supporting beam has been replaced, adding that once his firm knew what kind of mortar to use, restoration work would begin.
Work was to include a partial dismantling of the stone archway to expose the damaged interior support for repair, then placing the stones back in place. The damaged gate also will be repaired as part of the project. Reinart said in October that completion of the project would depend on the weather, because temperatures play a role in the correct curing of epoxy primers, urethane paints and the lime mortar.