Two former Lawton police officers accused of shooting and killing a Lawton man in December 2021 may be headed back to work.

Lawton police officers Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle were fired in January 2022 after fatally shooting Quadry Malik Sanders in December 2021. Both have been charged with first-degree manslaughter and are awaiting a preliminary hearing in Comanche County District Court.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you