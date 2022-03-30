April Partridge traveled all over the country, fighting fires everywhere she went.
Partridge worked in logistics for the Department of Defense, a job that meant that, for a long time, she didn’t live in any one place very long. It was during a long stint in New Mexico that Partridge first decided to be a volunteer firefighter.
She was living in Vado, New Mexico, at the time. She joined the Mesquite Volunteer Fire Department, the nearest department to where she lived, and became the first woman to do so. Bryan Wilken, her son, who was born not long before in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said that while joining the department took a lot of effort, Partridge announced it with little fanfare.
“One day, she came in and said, ‘I joined the fire department,’” Wilken said. “We were all just like, ‘That’s so cool.’”
Partridge attended extensive training to become a firefighter and had to fight harder than any of the men on the department to join, Wilken said.
“She proved herself,” Wilken said. “She fought every day to prove she was just as good as anybody else in the department.”
As Partridge continued her work as a volunteer firefighter, Wilken followed her into it, working as a volunteer firefighter for several years. After moving to Michigan for a few years, Wilken came back to Oklahoma and quickly joined the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department. His mother joined alongside him.
“She said that she thought it was something that we could do together, and bond over,” Wilken said. “I wish we could’ve gotten more than just one fire under us.”
Partridge died fighting a wildfire near Lake Ellsworth on March 20, when four major fires broke out in a single day in Comanche County.
Her funeral was held Tuesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium. It was attended by at least 350 people, including firefighters who came from as far away as the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Partridge was given full firefighter honors, with a procession of police and firefighters passing under the crossed ladders of two fire engines, in remembrance of the work she devoted herself to as much as any of her full-time jobs.
Wilken was battling the same fire with his mother on the day she died. They shared a passion for fighting fires that, even after her death, still lives in Wilken.
“It’s going to take me some time to go back, with her not being there,” Wilken said. “But I’m going to keep doing it. She would never have wanted me to stop doing something I care about.”
Partridge was devoted to making sure her children did what they loved, according to Wilken.
This includes a lot of children who weren’t related to Partridge by blood, Wilken said.
Over the years, Partridge took in a lot of children, both friends of Wilken who had gotten into trouble or run away from home, or older kids and young adults who would otherwise age out of foster care. And to all of them, blood relations or not, she showed the same encouragement.
“She drove us to do what we wanted, no matter what,” Wilken said. “And she never questioned what it was we wanted to do.”
By Wilken’s estimation, Partridge took in about 10 to 12 kids and young adults over the years, taking care of them however she could.
“She cooked for an army,” Wilken said.
Wilken was the member of the family most involved with planning his mother’s memorial. He carried out her wishes to the best of his knowledge. She was cremated and will be interred in the memorial wall at Fort Sill National Cemetery, next to her husband, who died last year.
Wilken himself is taking a break, and spending some time traveling before returning to the Edgewater department. He says it will take time to get used to life without Partridge, but that he’s been leaning on the support of his family.
“She was my rock,” Wilken said. “She was the one I went to for advice on anything and everything.”