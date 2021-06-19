ANADARKO — The April 5 shooting death of Silas Lambert by Anadarko police has been ruled justified.
With Friday’s release of police body camera video of an April 5 and the end of an outside investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Caddo County District Attorney made his determination, according to Joann Johnson, police department spokesperson.
“Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks has determined that both officers were justified in their actions, and has declined to take any further action,” she said. “He did review the OSBI report and all attachments before reaching that conclusion.”
The April 5 morning exchange of gunfire that left an Anadarko man dead and a police officer wounded has been under investigation by the OSBI.
At a press conference Friday, Anadarko Police Chief Eric Harlan showed police body cam footage from the incident. It began when Lambert called 911 to report his friend overdosed on percocet.
Officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Nixon Drive in Anadarko and attempted to use CPR on the unidentified victim. However, that person died at the scene.
Body cam video showed the 25-year-old Lambert growing increasingly more upset, eventually telling an officer to “Scoot back, scoot back, I’m trying to talk with you.” When ordered to put his hands up and turn around. He refused and began to step back into a darker area and refused an order to stop.
As Lambert reached to his pants waist, an officer yelled at him: “Don’t you touch that gun.” The officer followed by “Don’t” before a flurry of gunshot begin exchange. Officer Charles Maldonado suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the arm in the exchange.
Lambert fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The officers involved in the shooting have been cleared to return to duty.