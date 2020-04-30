The cause of an April 24 structure fire on the Lawton’s northwest side remains under investigation.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said the firefighters were called shortly before 8 p.m. to a home at 1208 NW Columbia and were met with heavy smoke coming form the roof. The layout of the structure made for a difficult go for the 19 firefighters arriving to the scene.
“ Access was limited due to the property being fenced in and set back from the street,” Baggett said. “Due to the distance from the street and access issues, it required multiple crews to make entry and extinguish the fire.”
Despite the logistical setback, the fire was out shortly after 8:30 p.m.
“Due to the nature of the fire, the on-scene Assistant Chief requested a Fire Marshal,” Baggett said. “One occupant of the residence was transported by ambulance, to the hospital, for evaluation.”
A concerned neighbor who witnessed the fire described to The Constitution an explosion from the home, followed by a dense, acrid smoke that entered homes and covered spectators who were outside the the arrival of firefighters.
The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.