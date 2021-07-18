An Oklahoma City architectural firm can move forward with design plans that will convert three unfinished floors in Lawton City Hall to 27,600 square feet of usable space.
City Council members gave the OK last week to schematics that MA+ Architecture crafted for the third floor of the south wing, the second and third floor of the north wing and area around the dome area of city hall. The space has remained unfinished since city offices began moving into the renovated structure in Fall 2010, used largely for storage (although some IT-related work already has begun in the north wing and a third floor conference room in the south wing has long been used).
The price tag starts at $4.5 million for the base-level renovation proposal.
Last week, principal architect Gary Armbruster outlined exactly what his firm plans for the remaining three floors, after spending months meeting with city departments that will use the space. Armbruster also was the architect on the project that originally converted what had been Central Junior High (and, before that, Lawton High) into office space for city government. He said about 20 years have passed since Lawton officials first conceived the idea of using the historic school space for a city hall.
“A lot of space was left undone,” he said, adding schematics show what can be done to realize what had been originally planned for the building before funding limits and costs narrowed the focus to only three of the building’s six floors.
These schematics blend today’s needs with plans originally presented to the council for approval more than a decade ago. For example, original designs showed a parking lot on the west side of the building that is twice as large as today’s lot, stretching between Southwest B and Southwest C avenues. Today’s parking lot runs from Southwest C Avenue to the building’s circular entrance, but city officials have always planned to complete the lot as originally designed.
Armbruster said the expanded lot is necessary because of the additional personnel who will work out of the building when more city offices are transferred.
The schematics also show some changes in existing offices and common space: for example, an extensive renovation of the city manager complex on the east end of the south wing’s second floor (which already has begun) expand that complex into what is now the breakroom. City attorney offices now located on the first floor of the south wing will move to that wing’s third floor, along with the human resources department. HR offices now occupy space on the south wing’s second floor; that space will be renovated for use by the housing and community development now housed in the Owens Multipurpose Center on South 11th Street.
Armbruster said discussions also proved the city’s entire IT department will fit into the north wing’s second floor. Finance offices will be housed in the north wing’s third floor.
What is now three small conference rooms in the lobby of the second floor auditorium will be converted to one large conference room, filling a need for larger meeting spaces, Armbruster said, adding the council could use that space when it meets in executive session. The group now walks to the third floor conference room, the building’s largest meeting space.
“Attic” space available under the building’s distinctive dome will be finished into storage space, while vacated city attorney space will remain office space, perhaps housing internal affairs and maintenance offices.
In a move that will score points with residents, a drive-through area for residents paying their utility bills will be built on the west side of the new parking lot. Armbruster said a kiosk will be built along with a queuing lane, allowing revenue services clerks to help customers who don’t want to leave their vehicles when paying utility bills.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said the renovations — to be funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program — will provide more centralized city government while saving money. Finishing the floors will allow the remaining tenants in the City Hall Annex to leave that deteriorating building, allowing the city to demolish the building rather than spending $3 million to repair it. Moving the housing and community development office will give the Owens Center entirely to recreation and youth.
Armbruster said construction accounts for $2.98 million of the estimated $4.5 million of the base-level renovation proposal. Plans for existing city facilities, labeled Alternate Package 1, bring the price to $6.7 million, to include projects such as renovation of the city manager suite ($412,250), converting HR space to housing and community development use ($339,400), installing carpet tile and new acoustical tile in the lobby and nearby corridor ($367,500), flooring for the dome area ($347,600) and the revenue services drive-through ($207,950).
Work identified as Alternate Package 2 brings the estimate to $7.2 million, but it can be done by the city’s maintenance staff, Armbruster said. That work ranges from new auditorium seating ($275,000) to new flooring in the vault area of the city clerk’s office ($4,600).
Armbruster said approval of the schematics allows the firm to move forward with engineering plans.
“We’ll come back with design documents,” he said.