Apprenticeship program giving local manufacturer a new worker, Lawton woman a new career

Chelsea Rogers says her apprenticeship is giving her a career path to follow.
Cosmetic Specialty Labs President and CEO Jennifer Ellis said Rogers’ presence is part of a program that is letting her business meet its needs so it can continue to thrive.
Cosmetic Specialty Labs is the area “flagship” for a new registered apprenticeship program that is being spearheaded by the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance to help Oklahoma manufacturers implement programs specifically designed to meet their needs. Ellis and members of the Manufacturing Alliance and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce gathered Wednesday to mark the official start of that program in Southwest Oklahoma, with Ellis and Bob Couse signing contracts. Couse is the state director of apprenticeship for the Department of Commerce.
Rogers said she starts her new job Monday, working as a technical sales person for Cosmetic Speciality Labs. She’s excited by the potential her apprenticeship brings.
“It gives me an opportunity to learn a new skill set, start me down a career path,” Rogers said, explaining she has toured the business in the past and knows what it offers, in terms of creating, assembling, selling and shipping skin care products and customer formulated over-the-counter drugs, and she wants to be part of it. “I’m excited.”
Ellis said the apprenticeship program is giving her a decided leg up. In Rogers’ case, it is allowing Ellis to expand her sales force, but Ellis said she also will continue her relationship with the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance and its apprenticeship program to create positions in quality assurance and in the lab.
“We’ve already identified the quality control apprentice,” she said, explaining in that case, an employee already on board will be moving into that more technical position.
Ellis said the program is important to manufacturing businesses with their “many moving parts,” meaning an apprenticeship program that provides training is a distinct advantage.
Sharon Harrison, OMA’s director of Workforce Development, said the “earn and learn” concept is a valuable tool for manufacturers in Oklahoma.
“It’s a way to move forward,” Harrison said, of a training concept that will help support manufacturers and the specific work they do.
“It’s an advantage to us,” Ellis said.
Members of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance said the program is a way to help solve the industry’s No. 1 problem: a lack of skilled employees. Officials said the registered apprenticeship program is one of multiple tools the entity has developed to help manufacturers address problems, crafted with input from entities as varied as the Department of Commerce, educators, and Oklahoma industry. Companies who create a registered apprenticeship program can receive up to $3,000 per apprentice, and up to $12,000 per occupation.