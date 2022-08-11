Apprenticeship program giving local manufacturer a new worker, Lawton woman a new career

Jennifer Ellis, left, president and CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, displays the certificate identifying her firm as a participant in the registered apprenticeship program created by the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance to help Oklahoma firms meet their needs. With her is Bob Couse, center, with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and Chelsea Rogers, Cosmetic Specialty Labs' new apprentice.

 Kim McConnell/staff

Chelsea Rogers says her apprenticeship is giving her a career path to follow.

Cosmetic Specialty Labs President and CEO Jennifer Ellis said Rogers’ presence is part of a program that is letting her business meet its needs so it can continue to thrive.

