Applications are being accepted for the Raytheon, Student Veterans of America Patriot Scholarship.
U.S. Army student veterans can apply by Sept. 16 for one of two $10,000 scholarships
Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Student Veterans of America have partnered to provide two $10,000 scholarships to student veterans demonstrating a commitment to and passion for their chosen field of study, as well as demonstrated leadership and engagement within their community.
The Raytheon Patriot Scholarship is offered exclusively to U.S. Army student veterans, and is named after Raytheon’s Patriot Air and Missile Defense System. Army student veterans pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited four-year college or university may apply with the following qualifications:
· A U.S. Army veteran
· Entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of undergraduate study, or be enrolled in a graduate program for the current academic year
· Attending full-time at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S.
· Demonstrate a commitment to and passion for their chosen field of study
· Demonstrate leadership and engagement in their community
· Be a current student veteran (includes members of the National Guard or Reserve), as demonstrated by a DD 214 and current transcript
· Have received an honorable discharge; must be a veteran in good standing
New this year is the option to share your background in a short (1-2 minute) video submission. To apply, please visit http://patriot.studentveterans.org/.