OKLAHOMA CITY — Applications are open until April 16 to apply to become a member of the 70th Academy for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
“We are looking for 70 cadets to start the OHP’s 70th Academy,” said DPS Commissioner Tim Tipton. “Trooper numbers are down across the state, and we’re looking to recruit, train and deploy professional troopers to provide public safety throughout the state.”
The 70th Academy will begin Aug. 15 and will run approximately 18 weeks with a graduation date of Dec. 23.
There’s a new way to obtain the college requirement to apply to the academy. Per state statute, candidates must have a minimum of 62 semester hours to apply.
According to the OHP, a bill making its way through the Legislature this session will allow candidates to apply with only 24 credit hours and then obtain the other 38 during the academy. This means applicants to the upcoming academy only must have 24 college credit hours to apply or 2½ years of honorable active or reserve military service or a combination of college hours and military service.
“We are thankful to the Legislature for working with us on the college requirement,” Tipton said. “This will open up the application process to many more men and women who might have wanted to apply before but did not meet that requirement.”
The physical fitness test to begin the academy has changed. Candidates will perform a 500-meter row, 40 air squats, 30 sit-ups, 20 push-ups and a 1-mile run.
During academy training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically, and mentally, according to Tipton.
A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony, and inspections, prior to the classroom instruction. The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises, and preparation for the following day.
The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours. Tipton said cadets going into an academy are strongly encouraged to be in top physical condition. This will assist them in achieving the success of completion.
Cadets will reside at the academy, located at the Robert R. Lester Training Center, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., in Oklahoma City, for the duration of the academy.
Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application and learn more about the requirements at www.jointheohp.com.