High school students interested in pursuing college degrees and careers in one of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience during one of Cameron University’s STEM summer academies.
Registration for Nanoexplorers Summer Academy and the CU Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy opens on March 1. Students are encouraged to apply before April 1 for full consideration. Space is limited to 24 participants each. Applicants who are selected will be notified by mid-May. Both are residential academies. There is no charge to attend.
CU Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy — June 6-12
The academy will allow participants to study and experiment with solar power design by learning energy harnessing and applications engineering through hands-on system build and design. Students will utilize a 3-D printer and raw materials to design and construct their solar-powered surface submarine or boat.
Following the Engineering Design Process, students will research, design, test, and redesign their solar systems. Next, using their newly designed solar powered systems, students will strive to maximize their designs through the redesign process. The final project will include a design competition of the solar systems based on set criteria.
For more information, go to www.cameron.edu/engineeringandmath. A link to the online application can be found at www.cameron.edu/engineeringandmath/applyforms. For more information, contact Dr. Sheila Youngblood at 580-591-8005 or syoungbl@cameron.edu.
Nanoexplorers: A High School Summer Science Academy – June 7-12 and June 14-19
A two-week academy, Nanoexplorers provides hands-on activities designed to introduce the concept of nanotechnology. Activities will include applications in both chemistry and physics as well as information about career opportunities related to nanotechnology.
Participants will learn how to build and program an aquatic drone, will learn how DNA is used to solve crimes through forensic science, will visit Frontier City in Oklahoma City to gain an understanding of physics in amusement parks, and more.
For more information, go to www.cameron.edu/nonexplorers2020. A link to the online application is located at the bottom of that page. For more information, contact Dr. Ann Nalley at 580-581-2889 or at annn@cameron.edu.
Cameron University’s summer academies are funded by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.