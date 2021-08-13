A unanimous ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday has offered a significant blow to the arguments of previously convicted offenders attempting to use a historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling to gain reversal of their sentences.
This could mean good news for prosecutors in counties affected by the July 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling by the nation’s highest court.
In weighing the appeal by Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff regarding a ruling by Associate District Judge Jana Wallace that overturned a second-degree murder conviction of Clifton Merrill Parish, the appeals court ruled her order was unauthorized by law. Wallace ruled that Parish’s conviction was for a crime committed within the Choctaw reservation and was under federal jurisdiction.
In the McGirt case, the justices ruled that crimes committed by and/or against Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek Nation reservation must be prosecuted by the federal government or the tribes. The ruling also concerns the reservation lands of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribes, as well.
The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that finding no exceptional circumstances to warrant a retroactive application of jurisdiction, the convictions were “factually accurate.”
Vice Presiding Judge Robert L. Hudson offered a final word in the ruling on what it all means.
“Today’s ruling holds that McGirt v. Oklahoma … does not apply retroactively on collateral review to convictions that were final before McGirt,” he wrote. “It is now up to the leaders of the State of Oklahoma, the Tribes and the federal government to address the jurisdictional fallout from the McGirt decision.”
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor called it a “significant victory of the people of Oklahoma.”
“I commend the judges who voted in agreement with our position,” he said. “There are thousands of cases that would have to be retried if the State had lost this case.”
O’Connor noted many of those cases were from long ago. The difficulty to follow with filing new cases include evidence may be lost, witnesses may be gone and re-prosecution might be barred by the statutes of limitations.
The ruling comes a week after O’Connor petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the McGirt decision, to include cementing the non-reversal of prior convictions.
With his district of Stephens, Grady, Caddo and Jefferson counties partially within the Chickasaw reservation, District Attorney Jason Hicks said Thursday’s ruling is “a step in the right direction.”
“All those cases were final, and we’ve told victim they’re final,” he said. “Now, those cases are final without any recourse.”
“Today was good.,” he said. “When I saw it I nearly jumped out of my skin.”
Hicks called it “a great victory for justice in Oklahoma for jurisdictions affected like this.”
Hicks knows the burn from the reversal of a death-penalty conviction from Stephens County.
On May 6, the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the murder conviction of Miles Sterling Bench, 29. He’d been convicted by a Stephens County jury in February 2015 of the murder three years before of Braylee Rae Henry, 16. Soon after, District Judge G. Brent Russell declared the crime worthy of death. In 2018, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his conviction and sentence.
During a press conference following the ruling, Hicks and Henry’s family members express disbelief and anger that the journey to justice was going for not. Jurisdictionally, the court had ruled that both Bench and Henry were Native American and the crime occurred on reservation land.
Hicks said he expected to speak with the Attorney General’s office Thursday evening to find out the status of Bench’s case.
“I think there’s hope that it will be final,” he said. “That’s what the court seems to be saying here, it’s done.”
Moving forward, Hicks said the local, tribal and federal agencies have been forging forward with cases. He believes things can be worked out where the State of Oklahoma will be able to go forward with cases involving a non-Indian defendant and an Indian victim.
Hicks said the ideal is for the U.S. Supreme Court to accept O’Connor’s petition regarding the original ruling, at least the non-retroactive ruling that parallels the State Court of Criminal Appeals decision.
“If we get a full reversal that’s a big deal, but especially the retroactive piece, that’s a major victory for the State.,” he said. “There just would not have been justice served otherwise.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.