DUNCAN — Miles Sterling Bench went to sleep a condemned man at the McAlester State Penitentiary Wednesday night and awakened to find his case overturned due to his Native American heritage.
Bench was convicted by a Stephens County jury in February 2015 for the murder three years before of Braylee Rae Henry. Soon after, District Judge G. Brent Russell declared the crime worthy of death. In 2018, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his conviction and sentence.
Once condemned, Bench now has the possibility for freedom.
It’s a possibility the prosecutor, investigators and the forever 16-year-old’s family detest, according to their comments to the press Thursday afternoon from Russell’s courtroom.
“I can’t believe we’re back in this same courtroom where this all happened six years ago,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks.
The reason given by the Court of Appeals for overturning Bench’s conviction stems from the historic July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of McGirt v. Oklahoma. With a 5-4 decision, the court ruled crimes committed by Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek reservation must fall under federal jurisdiction. The ruling includes reservation lands for all Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole.
The ruling includes the entirety of the City of Duncan out to West 42nd Street as well as other portions of Stephens County due to being part of the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation lands. Hicks said these lands also include parts of Jefferson and Grady counties, where he is the top prosecutor.
An affidavit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma identifies Bench “has Indian blood and was an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation, a federally recognized Indian tribe, at the time of the offense.”
Sheriff Wayne McKinney called the situation terribly sad on Thursday. He and his investigators tracked Bench down after Henry’s body was found on June 6, 2012.
“I am kind of at a loss for words,” he said. “This case has been really close to my heart and my office’s heart. It was a brutal, brutal act.”
Henry was killed after she visited a Velma store, the Tee Pee Totem convenience store where Bench was working. Bench, now 29, was convicted of bludgeoning her and of leaving her body in a pasture in Velma, near the home of his grandparents. He fled in Henry’s car and was tracked via her car’s GPS and arrested near Weatherford. Hicks said Bench was making his escape with plans to go to California.
On April 14 of this year, the U.S. District Court of the Western District filed a criminal complaint against Bench for the charge of kidnapping resulting in the death of a minor child, records indicate.
With time passed, witnesses moved on and evidence degraded or disappeared, it appears proving intent could be hindering the filing of a murder charge. Hicks said, if convicted, Bench could be eligible for a life sentence. McKinney said there is a worse possibility.
“There’s no guarantees in a new trial,” said the sheriff. “It breaks my heart the family is having to go through all this again.”
McKinney noted trial testimony included other women’s accounts of being stalked by Bench before the teen’s killing, as evidence he’s a dangerous man.
Bench also attempted an escape from the Stephens County Detention Center while first in custody. Security video of the attempt helped cement a ruling he was competent at the time of the murder during a competency trial.
“I think that’s always a concern for us,” McKinney said. “He was not very far from the exit to the jail when he was caught.”
Braylee’s mother, Renee Henson, said it’s been nine heartbreaking years since her beloved daughter has gone.
“What a beautiful child I had,” she said.
Three of those years were spent in court. Henson said she’ll spend as many more as needed to make sure Bench stays behind bars. But it’s not what was wanted; justice had been served, she said.
“We sought the death penalty because it was the right thing to do,” she said. “Her life was priceless. What do you do for that?”
Braylee’s father, Billy Henry, called the ruling unjust. He believes the vote in 1907 to ratify statehood nullified prior treaties and dissolved the reservation lands.
“Now, that doesn’t matter,” he said, emphasizing his point by pounding his index finger to the wooden podium in the courtroom. “They voted for it.”
The McGirt decision allows for federal jurisdiction for cases involving Native American suspects and victims. Hicks said he believes Braylee’s voice should be heard. She’s ¼-Choctaw.
“She’s more of an Indian than the defendant who sat in this courtroom,” he said. “It’s a travesty of justice.”
The State Attorney General’s Office has requested a stay to the ruling with the appeals court, Hicks said. Until then, Bench stays in state custody. If upheld, Hicks said Bench will be returned to Stephens County and then turned over to U.S. Marshals to face the federal charge.
Hicks said the ripple effect from the McGirt decision has handcuffed his ability to do his job in his area that falls under the Chickasaw reservation.
“I no longer have jurisdiction of Indians,” he said, “offenders or victims.”
From this, including Bench’s case, “18 to 20” prior Stephens County convictions have been overturned, Hicks said. Recently, he said three child molestation cases have had to be dropped due to jurisdiction. Those suspects have been released. He said he turned over his investigation information to the federal officials, but no charges have been filed.
“They’re out there walking the street,” he said.
With 20 percent of his area comprised of people with enough Native American blood, that’s around 1,000 cases he theoretically can’t touch, Hicks said.
For Native Americans facing federal charges from the lands of the Five Civilized Tribes, they will not face the death penalty and cannot be extradited except by federal or tribal law enforcement, according to Hicks. The tribes did not consent to allow the death penalty for their people or lands.
The district attorney commended McKinney and his department with being proactive as the McGirt ruling’s impact became more apparent. The sheriff has been getting himself and his deputies lined up for training and certification to work jurisdictionally with the Chickasaw Lighthorse Patrol as well as the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement and as part of the Federal Safe Trails Task Force.
Hicks said the McGirt decision is forcing law enforcement to enact a form of racial profiling. Suspects are being asked about their potential tribal affiliation and then are tasked with contacting the proper law enforcement agency to take over for them.
“Cases like this are going to be difficult with this,” he said. “With no law enforcement, we don’t have a just system.”
Hicks said this is the only high-profile case of his affected by the Supreme Court ruling, “That I know of.”
Hicks recommended that the families of victims affected by the McGirt decision contact the federal government.
“This is going to make waves, but reach out to your senators or Congressmen,” he said. “This problem is federal. The Attorney General’s Office has taken cases on appeal, but they’re limited in what they can do.”
“Victims and family are being treated like trash,” he continued. “The victim’s family should have a voice in this courtroom.”
Braylee’s mother offered her voice to praise those who worked for justice for her teen daughter and to ask the federal government to act.
“I’m so thankful for someone like Jason and Sheriff McKinney for doing their jobs,” she said. “It’s time for Congress to do theirs.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.