Following a half-day of non-jury trial, an apartment maintenance man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a co-worker and a tenant in 2021.

Testimony and evidence was heard by Comanche County Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders on Wednesday morning in the trial of Detravius Jarelle Bell, 40, of Lawton, for a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.