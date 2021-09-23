An apartment maintenance man stands accused of sexually assaulting, both, a co-worker and a tenant.
Now free on $40,000 combined bond, he’s been ordered to stay away from both women.
Detravius Jarelle Bell, 39, of Lawton, made his initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony cases. The first case is a felony count of forcible sodomy and the second is for a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The sodomy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The forcible sodomy case stems from a co-worker’s allegations that between October 2019 and Aug. 31, Bell had forced her to perform oral sex on him at least once, according to the charge.
The co-worker said over the past two years, Bell had badgered and tried to force her to do sexual acts for so long she “felt like she had no choice,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Often, she said, he would approach her while she was alone cleaning an empty apartment. She said on at least three occasions, Bell forced himself on her, to include sexual intercourse.
The woman said she was afraid to tell anyone because she feared “no one would believe her,” the affidavit states. She told investigators she was ready to come forward after learning a tenant at the apartments had similar accusation against Bell.
The tenant’s allegations resulted in the sexual battery charge. She reported Bell to police on Sept. 7.
According to the affidavit, Bell made a sexual comment to her while she was standing on her balcony with her roommate on July 20. He was sitting in a golf cart below her.
Later that day, while home alone, the woman said Bell came over and said he was going to fix a damaged ceiling in her apartment. After he finished, she said he walked up behind her while she was in the kitchen and grabbed her butt before fondling her inappropriately, the affidavit states.
The woman said she “froze and didn’t know what to do because she has been a victim of sexual assault in the past.” She said he left shortly after laughing at her. She called her roommate and then notified the apartment manager and was told they would handle it, according to the affidavit. The apartment complex has not been identified in court records.
Free on $20,000 per count, $40,000 total, Bell returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.