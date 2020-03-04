ANADARKO — Candidates have been formalized and a date scheduled for the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma’s 2020 general election.
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 in the Anadarko, Apache and Fort Cobb voting districts.
Candidates for the tribe business committee:
• Chairman: Bobby Komardley, Durell Cooper, Kristopher Killsfirst.
• Vice Chairman: Matthew Tselee.
• Secretary/Treasurer: Crystal Lightfoot, Madeline Kervin, Yolanda Reyna.
• Committee Member: Carmella Fowler, Donald Komardley, Dustin Cozad.
If you are not within a voting district, you can request an absentee ballot by contacting the Election Board, (405) 247-9493 or (405) 659-8805; by writing to the Apache Election Board, P.O. Box 70, Anadarko, Oklahoma 73005; or by emailing: ATOelectionboard@yahoo.com no later than March 13, according to Raquel Wildes, election board secretary.