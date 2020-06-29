APACHE — The Apache Tribe of Oklahoma has temporarily suspended its gaming operation due to a positive case of COVID-19 by a casino staff member.
In following the Apache Gaming Commission’s (AGC) COVID-19 policy, the tribe temporarily suspended operations last Wednesday at its Golden Eagle Casino in Apache after an employee tested positive for the virus. The venue will be closed through July 14.
According to a statement from the AGC, the time spent during the closure will be used to follow the environmental public health and safety checklist recommendations as well as put into place screening measures. A dedicated sanitation vendor will also be brought into the effort.
For more information call the AGC compliance officer, 405-641-3515.