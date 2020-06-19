ANADARKO — The Apache Tribe of Oklahoma’s 2020 General Election is slated for June 27.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Apache Tribe AOA Building in Anadarko, and the Bohart building in Apache. Voters who usually vote in Fort Cobb will have to come to Anadarko, according to Raquel Wildes, Apache Election Board Secretary.
“For the safety of our Election Board and the voters, all voters will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” she said.
To be eligible to vote, voters must be members of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age on the day of the election. Each voter must have a valid identification which is issued by the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, state driver’s license or a state identification card.
“The Apache Tribal Election Board wanted to ensure that all eligible voters received the opportunity to vote and notified the out-of-state voters and out-of-district voters by mail and ask if they weren’t a resident of the established polling districts; Anadarko, Apache, or Fort Cobb the voter would need to vote by absentee ballot,” Wildes said.
Voters were notified they could request an absentee ballot by writing, emailing or calling the Apache Tribal Election Board no later than March 13. For those who did not receive a notice of the request for absentee ballots, they should contact the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma’s Enrollment office and update their mailing address, Wildes said.
According to the tribe’s election ordinance, responsibility for providing current mailing addresses rests with individual voters.
Absentee ballots should be mailed back before June 27.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apache Election Board has agreed to waive the notarization of the affidavit for the 2020 General Election,” Wildes said. “The affidavit still must be signed by the voter and a copy of the voters ID must accompany the affidavit.
For more information, contact the Apache Election Board at 405-659-8805.