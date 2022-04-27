ANADARKO — Unofficial election results from Saturday’s general election for Apache Tribe of Oklahoma officials have been released.
The results will become official following a three-day protest period. A swearing-in ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. Thursday at the AOA Building, 525 E. Colorado, in Anadarko, according to Raquel Wildes, Apache Election Board secretary.
Unofficial Business Committee results are:
•Chairman: Durell Cooper, 230 votes; Bobby Komardley, 56.
•Vice chair: Matthew Tselee, 221; Paul Killsfirst, 63.
•Secretary/treasurer: Ruth Wetselline Bert, 149; Crystal Lightfoot, 133.
•Committee member: Dustin Cozad, 185; Donald Komardley, 150; Carmella Fowler, 104.
Housing Commission results:
•Chairman: Justus Perry, 230.
•Vice chair: Gene Marroquin, 233.
•Commissioner: Craig Marroquin, 232.
A reception will follow Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony, Wildes said.
Call the Apache Election Board, 405-659-8805; or the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, 405-247-9493.