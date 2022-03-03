ANADARKO — The Apache Tribe of Oklahoma is preparing for its upcoming 2022 General Election.
The election also will include the tribe’s Housing Authority, and Business Committee positions for chairman, vice chairman, secretary/treasurer and two committee members.
Filing fee for the Business Committee positions is $200.
Applicants seeking these positions must be an enrolled member of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma 25 years old and older.
The filling period will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14-18.
Filing fees are non-refundable and must be paid in the form of a money order or cashier’s check.
Application will be taken at the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Election Board office, 611 E. Colorado Suite 1, in Anadarko.
Call the Apache Tribal Election Board office, 405-659-8805.