ANADARKO — Votes will be case Saturday in the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma’s 2020 General Election.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Apache Tribe AOA Building in Anadarko, and the Bohart building in Apache. Voters that usually vote in Fort Cobb will need to come to Anadarko, according to Raquel Wildes, Apache Election Board secretary.
To be eligible to vote, voters must be members of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age on the day of the election. Each voter must have a valid identification which is issued by the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, State driver’s license or a State identification card. For any voter that needs assistance, assistance will be provided.
“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic All voters will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing during voting,” Wildes said.