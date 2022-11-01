APACHE — Apache voters will decide whether or not to raise their sales tax on Nov. 8.
The current sales tax rate for the town is 9.5 percent. The proposition that will appear on area ballots would raise the tax rate to 10 percent, or one half cent per dollar.
Gena Montgomery, Town clerk for Apache, said that the increase would put Apache’s sales tax at the same level as most towns surrounding it.
“Most of the towns in the area of our size have a sales tax of about 10 cents per dollar,” Montgomery said. “So we felt it was important to at least get ours equal to that.”
Montgomery said that, because of recent inflation putting added strain on the town’s budget, several public buildings have been neglected because funding has not been available for their upkeep.
“You don’t have to look to hard to see that a lot of our buildings here need new electric, or new plumbing,” Montgomery said.
Until recently, the town relied on extra funding from the Apache’s public works fund to perform repairs, but changes to the town’s financial model have caused town officials to keep public works funds separated from money in the town’s general fund, according to Montgomery.
While the increase is not particularly large, compared to similar propositions on local ballots, Montgomery said she thinks it will raise at least enough money to repair the town’s aging facilities.
“It’s a start,” Montgomery said. “We don’t want to go to hard at it just yet, but we’re hoping to be able to make the repairs with this money, if the measure passes.”
Recently, the town of Apache has been undergoing an audit by Furrh and Associates, a firm based in Lawton. The audit, which is still ongoing, has found evidence of possible fraud and widespread mismanagement that has been attributed to former members of the Apache Town Board and the town’s previous clerk.
Under these circumstances, Montgomery said she was uncertain whether the tax increase would pass.
“It’ll probably be close,” Montgomery said. “It’s not certain whether the funds will be approved or not, but there’s only one way for us to find out.”