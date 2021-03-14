An Apache student is among Oklahoma CareerTech students who received the National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing Award.
Camryn Grabeal, who attends Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb, was among nine high school winners enrolled in Oklahoma’s Career Technology program.
Award recipients were selected from more than 4,200 applicants from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. overseas military installations and Canada. Selections were based on outstanding aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing as demonstrated by computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for postsecondary edaucation.
“Encouraging young women’s interest in technology careers is critical: Our workforce needs their creativity and unique perspectives to produce technology that is as broad and innovative as the population it serves,” said Lucy Sanders, CEO and co-founder of the National Center for Women & Information Technology.