Apache Rattlesnake Festival

In this April 2019 file photo, the rattlesnakes in the Snake Pit aren’t afraid to strike out at anyone who dares get in the pit with them at the Apache Rattlesnake Festival. The annual festival continues this weekend.

 File photo

APACHE — The Town of Apache is luring people into town this weekend for the 39th annual Apache Rattlesnake Festival.

There are other attractions of course — a popular flea market, food vendors, dancers, musicians presenting concerts, carnival rides, a rodeo — but the real focus today through Sunday remains firmly where it has been for almost 40 years: rattlesnakes.

