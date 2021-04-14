APACHE—Becky Skinner is like many of the board members of the Apache Regional Foundation that conduct the Apache Rattlesnake Festival every spring in the small Caddo County community; they got drawn into the event at the urging of their parents.
In Skinner’s case, her mom Verla Thompson was one of the small group of volunteers that were recruited by the late Bub Tate to build an event in Apache that would bring people to town and help spur the economy every spring.
Thursday Skinner and the other board members will be on the job bright and early to make sure everything goes according to plan and solve the minor issues that invariably crop up every year when you bring as many as 10,000 people to a town of just 1,500.
“My mom was one of that original group and she was the secretary for 20 years,” Skinner said of her mom. “She was still doing that job when she died.”
Skinner’s role is different, very different.
“I started out selling T-shirts and hats but Jerry Don Huckleberry said they needed a couple of women to help out in the butcher shop,” Skinner said. “Sharyl Lindsey and I talked it over and said we would give it a try and see if we could handle it. It’s one of those deals where the big issue is just getting used to the smell of them.
“My son Micah is our header now. He takes care of that job and then we skin them. We take care of the hides which are sold. If somebody wants to buy snake meat, we package it up for them and weigh it. The rest of it goes to the community building where they wash the meat again and then cut it into serving-size pieces.”
The pieces of rattlesnake are then battered and fried to give visitors who want to take the experience to the max.
“I tried it years ago but I haven’t eaten any of it since,” Skinner said. “The batter is actually provided by Sonic; it’s the batter they use for their onion rings. We fry the pieces in peanut oil and it’s waiting for anyone who wants to see just what it tastes like. Most people say it tastes like chicken but for me it really didn’t matter because after cleaning them for four days, you pretty much don’t want to see or taste another snake for some time.”
Skinner said that board members have been amazed at the number of vendors who paid for their booth rental last year even though the event was canceled.
“We have many vendors who just had us roll the money over for this year’s booth rental,” she said. “Most of those in the first block wanted to keep their spot and they all rolled it over which really helped us financially.”
Skinner said that the group continues to try and educate the public about the venomous snakes and that’s done in the snake pit which opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Ronnie Orf and his son Ron Orf have long been fixtures in the snake pit, sharing their knowledge of the western diamondback that are the predominant snake in this region of Oklahoma.
If you are interested in going out in the field and trying to locate native snakes, there are guided tours Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It’s been a little slow because of the colder weather,” Skinner said. “That’s always the issue, the colder weather and rain can really affect the snakes and how many there are out moving around. Usually you need hot temperatures to get them out moving around.”
There will be free entertainment most evenings including performances by Apache native Kowboy Kal who spent many years at Knott’s Berry Farm doing trick roping and showing off his skills with a bull whip.
Also Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be the Rafter G Youth Rodeo at the Apache Rodeo Arena in the City Park.
Another popular attraction at the Rattlesnake Festival is the Sam’s Amusement Park, a carnival with a wide variety of rides.
“This carnival is the best we’ve ever worked with,” Skinner said. “This owner is great about helping us make some money because he knows we have to be able to get something back to sustain this event each year.
Other board members are: Steve Base, Roy Gibson, Zack Miller, Gayle Beavers, Dennis DeForest, Kevin McCray and Laveta Fortney.
“It’s been great to get some new young blood on our board,” Skinner said. “Zack Miller is our new vo-ag teacher and he’s one of those guys who just won’t go home; he’s willing to work as long as he’s needed. We’re all in this to help those in our community who need assistance.”