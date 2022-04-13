APACHE — For the 38th year, the Apache Rattlesnake Association will be holding its biggest annual fundraiser, the Apache Rattlesnake Festival.
The event is held every spring, and gives Southwest Oklahomans the opportunity to learn about — and mingle with — their local pit vipers.
Stephen Base, the principal of Apache High School and a member of the board for the association, said that the festival’s focus is on raising money for Apache and informing locals about the different types of venomous snakes native to Oklahoma, and how to handle an encounter with one of them.
“We tell people that if they hear a rattlesnake, the first thing to do is stay calm,” Base said. “Find the snake first, and then move slowly away from it. Don’t run, because sudden movements might make the snake strike.”
The festival will take up anywhere from 6-7 blocks of downtown Apache, and will include 200 vendors, a butcher shop where rattlesnake meat and hides can be purchased, and a pit where discussion about the different types of Oklahoma Rattlers will be had, in the presence of anywhere between 50 and 100 recently captured snakes.
The festival will begin Thursday and run through Saturday night, at which point, any remaining hides, meat or live snakes will be sold to a buyer, where they will be used for various purposes, including venom-milking for anti-venom synthesis.
Base said that the educational aspect of the festival is important to the associations, especially since the event is held as snakes begin to become active at the end of winter.
“It’s important to know about and respect these snakes, because we’re moving into their habitat,” Base said.
The proceeds from the festival are used to pay for various needs in the Apache community, including temporary housing for people whose houses are destroyed by fire, tornadoes or other accidents and phenomena. Only one person working for the association is paid a salary, the secretary, who works year-round organizing the festival and overseeing the business of the association.
“All the money we make from the festival goes back into the Apache community,” Base said.
Similar rattlesnake festivals are held in various towns in Oklahoma, all with a shared background, according to Base.
“With all these festivals, they’re held in places where rattlesnakes can be found not far outside of town,” Base said.
Base said that last year the festival had a particularly large turn-out, with the association making about $30,000 from the festival. He said the popularity of the festival isn’t hard to understand.
“It’s a great atmosphere, lots of vendors for all sorts of things,” Base said. “You name it, it’s here, and the atmosphere of seeing all those snakes together in a pit is incredible.”