APACHE — The Kiowa Comanche Apache Indian Veterans Organization will sponsor a Veterans Day Parade today in Apache.
Lineup for the event, which will feature floats, marching bands, veterans and those who support them, will begin at 1 p.m. at the old Apache High School. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with activities to follow.
Organizers said the event is planned as a Home Town Salute to Our Heroes. Registration for those who plan to participate is preferred, but not required, they said.
For more information, contact Kristopher Killsfirst, (580) 699-0896 or email at kk114a@yahoo.com.