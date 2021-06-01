APACHE — Anyone who has ever driven through Apache, or visited town during the annual Rattlesnake Festival or any other reason, can’t miss the huge building on the southwest corner of the 4-way stop in the middle of town.
The building was built in 1901, six years before statehood, as the First State Bank in the small south-Caddo County community.
As the years passed, other banks were built and thus that building was used for other purposes. There was even a doctor in the building during the 1950s and early 60s.
Later the building was turned into the Apache Museum and since that time, local volunteers have worked to keep it open for people who admired the old building and wanted to see it and learn more about the structure. Part of that process involved getting the building into the National Registry of Historical Places in 1972.
But as one might imagine, something that old has seen years and years of changes and in recent months part of the northeast corner has started to bulge out, threatening the entire structure.
Museum board president Rob Swanda is leading the effort to solve the problem and keep the building as close to its original state as possible.
“The immediate problem is that north wall where it’s bulging out,” Swanda said, “We have taken some steps but over the last year we’ve not been having meetings because of COVID-19.”
Swanda and the Apache board have received a big assist in the project from the Altus engineering firm of Fox, Drechsler and Brickley.
Firm partner Gary Brickley actually saw the problem several weeks before he was even contacted by Swanda.
“Fate intervened because I was driving through Apache to another meeting and noticed the damage,” Brickley said. “It was just a couple of weeks later that I heard from Rob and we said we’d work as volunteers on the deal to take care of the immediate needs.”
Accord to Brickley, the immediate need is simple.
“We need to immediately stabilize the wall with angle braces that will be anchored to the sidewalk,” he said. “The issues you always face with these old buildings is there are few craftsmen left with expertise in that area. And since the building is on the Historical Registry, you have to do everything possible to keep it in the original state.”
The Altus firm has worked on projects of this type before, including at the Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus.
“We worked on a project with the Museum of the Western Prairie here in Altus,” Brickley said. “It was an original ranch building and we surveyed it, then worked with the crew to move it and rebuild it at the museum.
“We also took part in an effort to save the front of the old German Bank in Weatherford. In that case we were able to replace the original front with a light-weight replication that looks the same. That might be something we could do in this case.”
As Brickley added, you can’t just push the huge sandstone blocks back in place.
“When I was there it was right after the big snowstorm and cold weather and I could see pieces of the sandstone blocks along the street and sidewalks. The moisture got in the cracks and when it froze, those pieces broke off. Right now, the best approach is to stop it from moving and then come up with a plan that will get approval from the historical registry.”
One question that neither Swanda or Brickley could answer was, where did those sandstone blocks come from during the original construction?
“That is an interesting question, one that I’ve thought about,” Brickley said. “If I was taking a wild guess I would say they might have come from the old Creta Mines which were between Olustee and Eldorado. Those mines produced a great deal of the copper and zinc that was used in the World War II effort. The mines are now inactive but they do have gypsum being dug from that area.
“The geology around Apache includes plenty of limestone but I’m not sure where a deposit of sandstone was in that area of the state.”
Swanda had no idea about the original location of the sandstone blocks but he was going to look over some of the old documents the board has to try and find an answer.
Brickley said once they get the structure stabilized, his firm will start working to find a long-term solution.
“Part of the problem right now is that storm has left many buildings with damage and it’s hard to find contractors,” Brickley said. “And, it’s always a challenge to find the skilled people for a job like that.
“We are pretty sure it’s going to involve a case of taking those stones that are dislodged and rebuilding that area in the best possible manner.”
Swanda and the board are trying to get as many people involved in the effort to fix the issue by just joining the Apache Historical Society and paying dues.
“We haven’t received the cost estimates yet, but we’re already trying to get some funds ready when that time comes,” Swanda said. “We recently increased our dues from $10 to $25 since those hadn’t been changed in many years. We are also asking for donations if anyone wants to help us on this project. Any size of donation would be greatly appreciated.
“We have also approached the Oklahoma Preservation Society about helping fund the repairs and we should learn something soon on that request.”
“It is an amazing part of the history of Apache and we are going to do our best to preserve it for the years to come,” Swanda said.
Swanda urges anyone, those with ties to Apache or just people who enjoy seeing these magnificent old buildings preserved, to send their yearly dues, or a donation, to this address: Apache Historical Society, P.O. Box 101, Apache, OK, 73006.