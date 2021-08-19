APACHE — The effort continues to restore the Apache Museum to its former glory but it’s slow going said Museum board president Rob Swanda.
So far, the museum board has been able to raise about $60,000 of the $250,000 needed to fully fix the north wall of the building that began bulging out after last winter’s freezing temperatures.
“We have had people donating money and renewing their membership to the museum,” Swanda said. “We’ve got money trickling in every day really. People are giving what they can, and it all adds up.”
The $250,000 rough estimate is from Mid-Continental Restoration, a brick and masonry repair company based in Kansas. The rocks can’t just be pushed back into place, said Swanda. The entire wall will have to come down.
The work will entail tediously removing the wall brick by brick and numbering each one in order to place them exactly as they were.
“The issues you always face with these old buildings is there are few craftsmen left with expertise in that area,” said Gary Brickley, an engineer with the Altus firm of Fox, Drechsler and Brickley. “And since the building is on the Historical Register, you have to do everything possible to keep it in the original state.”
While the price tag to restore the building is heft, Swanda and the Apache board have been able to save some money with assistance from the Altus firm. The firm is volunteering their time and efforts to help with the restoration.
“Fate intervened because I was driving through Apache to another meeting and noticed the damage,” Brickley said in an earlier interview. “It was just a couple of weeks later that I heard from Rob, and we said we’d work as volunteers on the deal to take care of the immediate needs.”
Those immediate needs included stabilizing the wall with angle braces that are anchored to the sidewalk. That has slowed the bulge down, but more may need to be installed, said Swanda.
Age of the building aside, the trouble began right after the big snowstorms and cold weather last winter, said Brickley. Moisture got in the cracks and when it froze, pieces of rock broke away from the building and weakened the wall. Since June, the crack on the northeast corner of the building has continued to expand.
The building was built in 1901, six years before statehood, as the First State Bank in the small south-Caddo County community.
As the years passed, other banks were built and thus that building was used for other purposes. There was even a doctor in the building during the 1950s and early 60s.
Later the building was turned into the Apache Museum and since that time, local volunteers have worked to keep it open for people who admired the old building and wanted to see it and learn more about the structure. Part of that process involved getting the building into the National Registry of Historical Places in 1972.
Swanda has approached the Oklahoma Preservation Society and the National Park Service about helping fund the repairs and is expecting to get a response soon. Part of the problem is while the building is on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s not registered with the state.
“It is an amazing part of the history of Apache, and we are going to do our best to preserve it for the years to come,” Swanda said.
Swanda urges anyone, those with ties to Apache or just people who enjoy seeing these magnificent old buildings preserved, to send their yearly dues, or a donation, to this address: Apache Historical Society, P.O. Box 101, Apache, OK, 73006.