An Apache man is wanted for allegations he pretended to be an Uber driver and used a Taser to rob a woman of her phone outside a Lawton club.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Michael Christopher Bowen, 30, for an allegation of second-degree robbery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A woman waiting for a friend to pick her up after business hours outside the Ace’s & Eights Bar, 1825 Cache Road, on May 15 said a Dodge Avenger missing its front driver side hubcap pulled into the parking lot in front of her. According to the warrant affidavit, the driver, later identified as Bowen, asked her if she’d called an Uber and she said she hadn’t. She said he made her feel “uncomfortable.”
The woman texted her friend to hurry and pick her up. She said Bowen asked her name and she provided an alias. That’s when, she said, Bowen responded, “Yeah, that’s who I’m supposed to pick up,” the affidavit states. She again told him she hadn’t called for a driver.
Bowen got out of his car and stood in front of her, looking at her, she said. When she looked up from her phone, she saw Bowen holding an activated Taser close to her throat. According to the affidavit, when she heard the Taser, she jumped out of the way and ran away across the parking lot. However, she dropped her phone in the process. She said Bowen picked up her phone and left in her car.
The bar’s surveillance cameras captured most of the incident. Images of the suspect and his car were posted to several social media groups and Bowen was identified by several people as the suspect, the affidavit states.
The cash arrest warrant bond for Bowen was set at $100,000, records indicate.