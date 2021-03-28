An Apache man is wanted for allegations of possessing and distributing child porn.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felon arrest warrant Friday for James Alan Williams, 67, for allegations of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn counts are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Caddo County investigators first began looking into Williams in October 2020 after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) referred a tip regarding a Facebook account registered to Williams.
According to the warrant affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children intercepted an image transferred by Williams through Facebook messenger on a chatroom with a woman.
In December 2020, investigators received a search warrant return from Facebook and through it, private messages between Williams and others revealed Williams conversing sexually about minors with females, the affidavit states. Many of the females identified themselves as minors in their conversation. Investigators found where Williams had uploaded the original image and sent it through messages.
On March 10, investigators served a search warrant at Williams’ home and interviewed him. According to the affidavit, he admitted to having child porn in his possession and to distributing the pornography. He volunteered there were more images on his cell phone, saying there were between 50 and 400 images stored. The phone was taken as evidence.
Williams’ cash warrant bond was set at $100,000.