An Apache man is accused of pushing his wife down over an ATV and trying to choke her, then trying to prevent her from calling 911 by taking the phone from her, police said.

Brycn Elwood Gates, 41, is being held on $25,000 bond in Comanche County jail on charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, a felony, as well as disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call, a misdemeanor. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation is punishable by up to three years, court records indicate.

Recommended for you