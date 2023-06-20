An Apache man is accused of pushing his wife down over an ATV and trying to choke her, then trying to prevent her from calling 911 by taking the phone from her, police said.
Brycn Elwood Gates, 41, is being held on $25,000 bond in Comanche County jail on charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, a felony, as well as disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call, a misdemeanor. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation is punishable by up to three years, court records indicate.
According to the affidavit, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of domestic violence at 4 p.m. Thursday at 49 Waterfront Drive, Apache. The victim, Gates’ wife, stated that her husband physically assaulted her by pushing her down over an ATV and attempted to choke her. She then said she tried to call 911, but Gates took her phone from her hand, the probable cause affidavit states. The police officers noticed her neck, chest and back were bruised and took photographs as evidence.
By the time police officers arrived, Gates had already fled, the affidavit indicates. He was later located at 12576 NE Tony Creek Road and placed under arrest.
Gates returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.