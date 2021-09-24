A Caddo County man is in the Dewey County Jail with no bond after he was accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and her sister-in-law.
Tye Allen Sechrist, 34, of Apache, made his initial appearance on Sept. 13 in the Dewey County District Court where he received two first-degree murder charges, records indicate. He faces life in prison, life without parole or death if convicted.
Sechrist is accused of the Sept. 13 shooting deaths of Angel Boyd, 44, and Stacy Boyd, 31, in Leedey.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) investigated the crime following a request from the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office.
The women were found dead from gunshot wounds by Stacy Boyd’s husband in the just under 600 populace community’s ambulance barn. Angel Boyd was an EMT for Leedey and Stacy was Angel’s sister-in-law, according to the OSBI.
Angel Boyd’s husband told investigators that his sister Stacy’s live-in boyfriend wanted to come to talk with him. He said he arranged for Sechrist and Stacy Boyd to come to his and Angel’s home in Leedey to talk. When they didn’t arrive, he tried calling both women. Neither woman answered.
The husband went to the ambulance barn where he found the grisly scene. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 3:10 a.m. that morning from the man to report what he’d found, according to the OSBI.
Just over four hours later, Sechrist would be taken into custody at the home he shared with Stacy Boyd. Investigators said he called authorities to turn himself in for arrest.
Held without bond on each count, Sechrist returns to court on Oct. 18 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.