For the Halloween season, the Apache Casino Hotel is taking its cue from the holiday to make a sweet treat out of the times we live in.
COVID-19 is affecting everything these days. Lynn Ray, general manager of the venue described the new promotion as a way to make a treat out of this year’s trick.
“Since we all have to wear face masks, at least we should have some fun doing it,” he said. “So, let’s have a face mask decorating contest and see what wild creations people can come up with.”
Guests of the casino, 2315 E. Gore, have the opportunity to win some sweet prizes: money and a pumpkin full of chocolate.
Cash prizes will be awarded: best mask, grand prize, $500; funniest mask, $250; artsiest mask, $250; group mask (two or more), $250; and Facebook people’s choice, $250.
Guests do not have to make the actual mask, they may simply decorate any mask of their choosing. Create your own unique design so long as the design conforms to the contest rules.
Contest rules and details can be found at: www.apachecasinohotel.com, click on PROMOTIONS, Face Mask Decorating Contest. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.
The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
Face masks selected as finalists will be on display inside the casino and also posted to the Facebook page for public voting.
Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Oct. 30.