Concerts are finally back in Lawton.
Today and Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel will host Nashville’s Little Texas. Today’s concert will be a private one-hour concert for health care and frontline workers. From firefighters to funeral home workers to nurses — all have been invited to come to the event.
“It is just our way of saying thank you to the community after a long, long year. We just want to show our appreciation to them and the city,” said Lee Bayless, the events center manager.
Tickets have been sent out individually to all of the health care and front-line companies.
On Saturday, Apache Casino will turn around and do it again. This time, the public is free to come. Named “Little Texas in Concert,” it will be another hour-long concert but it marks as the first open concert in Lawton since the shutdown.
“Apache Casino has missed our concert fans, and we are ready to rock the world with you,” Bayless said.
Tickets will start off at $20, $25, and $30. They can be bought online, in person or the night of the concert.
To buy tickets in person, visit the Apache Casino Cage on the casino floor.
To buy tickets online, visit apachecasinohotel.com.
Masks are required to attend both events. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start 8 p.m. both nights.