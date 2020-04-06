APACHE — For nearly 40 years, Ron Orf has wrangled snakes of all shapes and sizes.
“A while back, I got the nickname ‘The Fangmaster,’” he said. “I’ve been bit several times.”
Each spring, Orf shares his love of the slithering and scaly with the world at the Apache Rattlesnake Festival, but not this year.
The 37th annual festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.
“I was at the first meeting 38 years ago when we talked about having a festival,” Orf said. “This is the first time we’ve had to cancel it, I don’t think anybody imagined this.”
The festival is hosted by the Slick Hills Foundation, which donates the festival proceeds back to the community. Board member Becky Skinner said the Foundation Board unanimously made the decision one week ago to cancel this year’s festival, based on social distancing recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Town of Apache leadership.
“We waited as long as we thought we possibly could,” Skinner said.
Festival coordinators immediately went to work canceling media promotions and contacting scheduled performers and vendors.
Skinner said the festival had about 200 vendors already lined up for the event, which was scheduled for April 16 to 19. Some vendors are requesting their money be returned, but many regulars are rolling their commitment over to 2021, when the festival hopes to return.
“We knew it was the right thing to do, but it’s sad, it’s really sad,” Skinner said. “It’s a big thing and it helps the town and helps our organization to be able to donate to anyone that needs money.”
Festival proceeds fund everything from school programs to winter coat drives, even helping families who have lost a home to a fire or children who need shoes.
“We just won’t be able to give as many and as big of donations as we have in the past,” Skinner said. “We’ll just have to weigh every request and see what we’ve got.”
Slick Hills Foundation hopes to host its annual Fourth of July celebration in Apache Park this summer, but it won’t make up for having to cancel the rattlesnake festival.
“I think it will definitely impact the town,” Skinner said.
From thousands of tourists buying gas and food in Apache to locals hosting garage sales while crowds are plenty, the cancelation will likely make its mark on the local economy.
Despite that, festival coordinators stand by their decision to protect the health of Apache residents.
“I hated that we had to do it, but I knew we had to,” Orf said. “We don’t want anybody getting sick.”
The annual festival draws thousands of visitors from across the globe, with attendance estimates ranging from 20,000 to 50,000.
“Sometimes you can’t even get down the street,” Skinner said of the crowd that gathers in Apache during the festival. “That wouldn’t have been very good with Coronavirus going around.”
Some, like Orf, are already looking ahead to 2021, wth plans to bring the Apache Rattlesnake Festival back.
“I hope it gets bigger and better, it does every year,” Orf said.