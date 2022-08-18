Tractor

In this file photo Amanda Jones drives an antique tractor that once belonged to her husband’s late grandmother, Kathie Selleck Jones. Kathie was married to John Jones, safety officer and event coordinator for the Poor Boys Antique Tractor Club. Kathie used this tractor for many years in tractor pulls and other events and competitions.

 Courtesy of Poor Boys Antique Tractor Club

John Jones has been collecting antique tractors for 45 years.

Jones is one of the founding members of the Poor Boys Antique Tractor club in Fletcher. Now, at the age of 85, he’s still got 20 of the tractors he started with, all in working order.