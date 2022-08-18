John Jones has been collecting antique tractors for 45 years.
John Jones has been collecting antique tractors for 45 years.
Jones is one of the founding members of the Poor Boys Antique Tractor club in Fletcher. Now, at the age of 85, he’s still got 20 of the tractors he started with, all in working order.
“I don’t keep them if they don’t run,” Jones said.
Since the organization started, the club has had a tractor show in Fletcher. For the last 10 years, the club also has held a tractor show and parade as part of the free fair in Apache, where Jones lives.
Apache’s free fair will take place today, Friday and Saturday, and the tractor club will be a big part of the fair. With help from the Apache FFA, club members will show off antique tractors and other farm equipment, and host a demonstration for area kids to teach them how farming was done in the past.
Zack Miller, an agriculture teacher at Boone-Apache Public Schools, said the show is a great educational opportunity not only for younger kids, but for students in his program as well.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to se how far ag has come,” Miller said.
Apart from helping with the tractor show, Apache FFA students will participate in a livestock show during the free fair.
Restoring and showing tractors and other farm equipment has been a passion for Jones all his life. He worked as a farmer in Iowa before moving to Oklahoma, and bought the antique tractor he still uses in 1969.
Eventually, Jones came together with other people interested in old tractors. Recently, work to keep the show going has gotten harder, as members of the club have either stepped down or died.
“Eight members have passed in the last few years,” Jones said. “We usually get a lot of help from the American Legion, but they’ve also lost about seven or eight members.”
With the loss of volunteers, Jones has begun selling some of his tractors, though he still intends to keep most of them.
“I’d hate to lose a lot of them, because they’re antiques, but I feel like I’ve got to do away with some of them,” Jones said.
Jones still keeps the event going, however, working to get tractors in as good a condition as he can for the show in the weeks before it happens.
“I don’t paint them anymore,” Jones said. “So some of them may not look too pretty, but they all run great.”
On Labor Day weekend every year, Poor Boys holds another tractor show and education event, and another parade. Jones said both events are usually very similar.
“They’re both about the same,” Jones said. “We moved the parade in Fletcher to 10 a.m. this year, to keep the kids out of the heat.”
Jones said that the event is something he loves to do each year, especially the events aimed at educating children.
“I love to teach the kids about the old ways of farming,” Jones said. “It’s important to all of us in the club.”
