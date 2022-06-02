Lawton police claim a recent targeted operation ended up knocking 3 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets.
The department’s Special Operations Section conducted a targeted operation on May 17 of two “higher level methamphetamine dealers” in Lawton, according to a statement from Lawton Police Department. Both suspects were arrested, along with two other suspects.
As a result of the operation, detectives recovered more than 3 pounds of meth worth about $110,000 in street value, one firearm and $3,700 in cash, according to the statement.
The operation has been part of a long-term operation in attempting to take down Lawton’s meth distribution network that has resulted in prior arrests, charges and recoveries of drugs, weapons and money.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics also has been involved in several of the prior investigative operations.